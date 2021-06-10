Kevin Spacey returns to the cinema with a character with whom he identifies

It’s been a few years since the cancellation culture took its toll on Kevin Spacey, who is now coming back stronger than before.

In 2017 Kevin Spacey was at the forefront of a project as popular and profitable as the “House of Cards” series, in which he played Francis Underwood, an unscrupulous politician for whom “the end justified the means”.

His brilliance as a star was extinguished in a resounding way when he was accused of sexually assaulting actor Anthony Rapp long ago, when Rapp was just 14 years old; These accusations were joined by others, which caused even more doubts due to the mysterious deaths of the complainants.

One of them was the writer Ari Behn, former husband of Princess Martha Louise of Norway. When Behn learned of the testimonies that had emerged to unmask Spacey, he decided to raise his voice and announce that the actor touched him inappropriately during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in 2007.

Behn committed suicide in 2017 but it was just one of the loose ends related to Kevin Spacey that seem to have been forgotten now that the 61-year-old producer and screenwriter will once again play a character in film with whom he seems to identify widely.

After announcing his retirement from the stage and publicly apologizing, Spacey also admitted to receiving treatment and went public with his taste in men.

A few days ago he was seen in Turin accompanied by his representative Evan Lowenstein, who has supported him to resume his acting career.

Judging by Kevin’s smile, the role has fallen like a glove, as he is a pedophile wrongly accused. The film will be directed by Franco Nero and is called “The man who drew God.”