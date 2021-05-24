Kevin Spacey returns to the cinema almost four years after allegations of sexual abuse

Three and a half years after being accused of sexual abuse, being fired from ‘House of Cards’ and digitally replaced by ‘All the money in the world’, Kevin Spacey returns to the movies. It will be from the hand of Italian filmmaker Franco Nero, who in addition to being an actor and producer in 2005 wrote and directed his first film, ‘Forever Blues’, and is now ready to sit back behind the cameras on a low-budget project, L’uomo che disegnò Dio ‘, which on this occasion is only signed by Lorenzo De Luca (‘ A tres bands’, ‘Last holidays’).

As confirmed by Variety, Spacey will have a small role, almost a cameo, as a police detective in the film that stars Nero himself and his partner Vanessa Redgrave and produces his brother, Louis Nero. Small or large character, it will be the first time we see Spacey act since ‘The Young Billionaires Club’, which It ended up premiering in 2018 directly on HBO in Spain and on demand in the United States.

“It makes me very happy that Kevin has agreed to participate in my film,” the director told ABC News, the outlet that originally broke the news, i> “I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start shooting.” The one who did not want to make a statement has been Spacey himself. ‘L’uomo che disegnò Dio’ follows the rise and fall of a blind artist who has the extraordinary gift of making very realistic portraits just by listening to the person’s voice.

The accusations

On October 30, 2017, after the Harvey Weinstein abuse scandal was revealed, Spacey was accused by Anthony Rapp of rape while he was still a minor, in 1986. In response, Spacey issued a statement assuring that he did not remember any of that and declaring publicly his homosexuality. After Rapp came many other public complaints, all in similar terms, including those of several employees and former employees of ‘House of Cards’, a series of which he was an executive producer. On November 3, 2017, Netflix fired him, entered a clinic to undergo treatment for his sex addiction, and Christopher Plummer replaced him in the Ridley Scott film.

The court battle against him began in January 2019 for an alleged 2016 sexual assault on an 18-year-old boy, but the complainant’s testimony was dismissed and the accusation filed. Rapp officially denounced Spacey on September 9, 2020 along with another anonymous man, he is being investigated in Los Angeles and in the United Kingdom for dozens of cases of sexual assault and the last criminal case against him was closed after the death of the alleged victim .