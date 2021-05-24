Kevin Spacey returns to the cinema after accusations of sexual abuse – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

American actor Kevin Spacey will return to the cinema with a role in an Italian film after being away from the big screen for years due to various accusations of sexual abuse, US media reported.

61-year-old Spacey will play a small role as a detective.

“I am very happy that Kevin agreed to participate in my film,” said Franco Nero, director of the film, in statements to the ABC network.

Nero remarked that he considers Spacey “a great actor” and that he is eager to begin filming.

The film is provisionally titled “L’uomo Che Disegno Dio” (“The man who designed God”) and the actress Vanessa Redgrave also participates in it.

Winner of two Oscars for his work in the films “The Usual Suspects” (1995) and “American Beauty” (1999), Spacey saw his career collapse in 2017 after numerous accusations of sexual assault against him and that came out to the light thanks to the impulse of the #MeToo movement, and that it has always rejected.

As a consequence, he was fired from the hit Netflix series “House of Cards” in 2017, and his last film appearance was in the 2018 movie, “Billionaire Boys Club.”

In these years, Kevin Spacey has published several enigmatic videos on social networks playing the ruthless Frank Underwood, his character in the series “House of Cards.”

Two cases against him went to court in 2019, but did not progress.

In Los Angeles, a masseur reported him for a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in 2016 but died before the prosecution filed charges; While in Massachusetts, a young man who had accused him of another assault in 2016 dropped the charges.