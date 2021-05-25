Kevin Spacey returns to the cinema after accusations of sexual abuse against him

As a consequence, he was fired from the hit Netflix series ‘House of Cards’ in 2017, and his last film appearance was in the 2018 movie, “Billionaire Boys Club.” In these years, Spacey has published several enigmatic videos on social networks playing the ruthless Frank Underwood, his character in the series ‘House of Cards’.

Kevin Spacey, winner of the Netflix series House of Cards. (Getty Images)

Two cases against him went to court in 2019, but did not progress. In Los Angeles, a masseur denounced him for a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in 2016 but died before the prosecution filed charges; While in Massachusetts, a young man who had accused him of another assault in 2016 dropped the charges.