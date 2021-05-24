Kevin Spacey returns to acting after allegations of sexual harassment and abuse



Kevin Spacey returns to the cinema after 4 years of absence due to accusations of sexual harassment and abuse.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS. / AFP / Getty Images

After going through the hard time of being reported by sexual harassment and abuse, the actor Kevin Spacey go back to acting and from the hand of the director and also actor Franco Nero. It has been four years of absence from the recording sets for Spacey. But, even taking into account all the scandal experienced, the actor has been emphatic in resuming his life and activities in the way he knows best: acting.

Now, the star of the series “House of Cards“, Which ended up going to the pit after he removed the actor for these accusations, will be part of the cast of the film L’uomo Che Disegno Dio who will direct Franco Nero, who is very happy that his friend and acting colleague is at the casting for his new production: “I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to get started the movie”.

Of his legal case, he has only been seen to enter the courts in the city of The Angels to face the various accusations of harassment of minors, who also claimed to have been abused by him. The series of Netflix immediately ended the actor’s commitments with the company. More than 20 men have made accusations against him. These abuses allegedly occurred during 1995 and 2013. At that time, Spacey lived in England. But the big and formal complaint came in 2018 when a man assured the authorities that, being a teenager, Spacey abused him in 2016. This accusation resigned its legal status when the complainant himself dropped the charges.

Actor Anthony Rapp claimed that when he met Kevin Spacey, was hinted at without any success. During all the investigations Spacey stayed out of the focus of the press and only made appearances on social networks where he imitated some of his characters, especially that of Francis Underwood, the villain of “House of Cards.”

Remember that Kevin Spacey is winner of two Academy Awards as Best Actor in “American Beauty” and Best Supporting Actor in “The Usual Suspect.” As well as a Tony Awards in the play “Lost in Yonkers”.

Keep reading:

Chiquis Rivera reveals her sexual fantasies and tastes in intimacy

With her eyes wide open, the daughter of Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina, greets her “uncles” on Instagram

Alex Rodriguez shares a mysterious message: “New beginnings.” Everything indicates that he will forget Jennifer Lopez