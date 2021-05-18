Kevin Pillar will have nose reconstruction after suffering a pitch at 95 mph

A terrifying scene unfolded Tuesday night at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, home of the Braves, when reliever Jacob Webb sent a 95 mph pitch straight into the face of the Los Angeles outfielder. New York Mets Kevin pillar. The abundant blood made a moment of total suspense more dramatic.

Webb did not want to see what happened, Freeman put his hands to his head and the other players could not believe what they are seeing. The fans were silent for a few seconds, all holding back their voices as Pillar crawled with his broken nose.

A shocking image of what happened to Kevin Pillar pic.twitter.com/v27GX6qlRY – Sergio Dipp (@SergioADippW) May 18, 2021

It was the seventh inning and the bases were full, Webb’s lack of control ended with an unfortunate outcome, but it left everyone calm when Kevin Pillar himself later wrote on his Twitter account: “Thank you to all who have approached ! Terrifying moment, but I’m fine! ”

The medical part is multiple fractures in the nostrils after the ball. He went to the nearest hospital and there they performed a computed tomography, after that examination the player wrote to send an encouraging message.

Now comes a process of nasal reconstruction: “Pillar will meet with a facial specialist in Atlanta to determine the next steps,” reported the AP.

It is also not determined how long he will be on the disabled list in a New York Mets who have suffered several injuries in recent days. Taijuan Walker, the starter in a 3-1 win over Atlanta, also left the diamond in the third inning after a left flank strain.

