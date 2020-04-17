Kevin Panini, I will marry Juan de Dios Pantoja stated in video | Instagram

The youtuber Kevin Achutegui known to be a couple of Álex Flores today is known as “Kevin Panini” Due to a controversy that arose between him and Juan de Dios Pantoja, a video has now been shared on Twitter where he claims that he will marry the interpreter of “Tactics”.

After Lizbeth Rodríguez It will begin with the strong and shocking controversy on his Twitter account where he and Juan de Dios Pantoja affirm that they maintain a love relationship.

The situation became a trend automatically as Pantoja has always been criticized and could be said in a way that is also very “hated”, However, his followers have always come to his defense, which also happened on this occasion.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza answers hints from Lizbeth Rogríguez about Juan de Dios

However, Rodríguez has been in charge of “show” through tweets and videos that both Juan and Kevin have a relationship that is more than work and friendship but rather sentimental love.

It was Lizbeth who shared an old video where Kevin and her boyfriend Álex appear doing a challenge called “eat, marry or m @ tar” where when taking out three papers with a name in each one you have to choose with whom you do each thing.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

In the video you can see a part where the name of Pantoja and Kevin She says that in that case (because she was with her boyfriend) that she would marry Juan de Dios Pantoja, to which Álex collapses hitting his head with a fire extinguisher.

Lizbeth just added in the video “judge for yourselves” What another of the rumors that have been presented is that Álex was already aware of everything and there is even another video that she herself shared where Kevin is excited to hear Juan’s name and Álex reproaches him.

In the face of these accusations Juan de Dios and Kimberly Loaiza They have answered that they are only lies of the driver and that they will not be able to demonstrate anything for the simple fact that there is no evidence because it does not exist.

Read also: Juan de Dios Pantoja responds to accusations of Lizbeth Rodríguez about Kevin Panini

Tavo Betancourt as always supporting Lizbeth | Instagram





.