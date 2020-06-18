WWE The Bump was supposed to have Kevin Owens on the show, but he wasn’t there. Many fans assumed that this meant it was on television recordings, but that was not the case either.

Kevin Owens not happy with Covid’s current situation in WWE

Strong reports that Kevin Owens did not attend WWE television recordings today. He told WWE that he would not be on RAW after news broke of a positive case of coronvirus among the company’s talents.

The company reportedly made no attempt to pressure Kevin Owens to attend the tapes and “there was no problem with him” in deciding not to attend the tapes.

Those we spoke to in WWE said there was no hatred for Owens they had heard of, and word spread that he expressed his decision with respect. They hope to have him back for the next set of recordings, but that remains unclear.

This means that Kevin Owens will not be on the WWE RAW show next week. We will have to see if they address his absence on television. WWE stopped talking about Roman Reigns altogether when it decided to quarantine.

It is unclear when Kevin Owens will return to the recordings. You could join Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the list of Superstars who will stay home until they really find a way to deal with the new coronavirus.

