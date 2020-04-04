Kevin Owens Vs. Seth Rollins: WWE Wrestlemania 36 Preview

The Monday Night Messiah and The Prizefighter will finalize their differences next weekend

It was 2010 when a young Tyler Black (Rollins) defended his ROH world championship against Kevin Steen. As expected, heThe battle was butchery, resulting in a victory for Black, thus retaining its title. 10 years later, life puts them back on the road, so we can see Kevin Owens Vs. Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 36.

There is no championship at stake, but is fighting for something more important: The Honor

It should be mentioned that in 2016 these two had had a rivalry for the WWE Universal Championship. Triple H allowed Owens to claim the title that Finn Balor would have vacated a week earlier. This rivalry dragged on during Clash of Champions and Hell in a Cell, with other gladiators involved. 4 years would be enough for this rivalry to resume.

It was the night after Survivor Series 2019 when Seth Rollins questioned the entire WWE RAW roster.They had an overwhelming defeat by winning only one of their inter-brand fights. This attitude did not seem to Owens, so he gave him a “Stunner”. after a while Rollins would make way for Heel, teaming up with AOP and then Buddy Murphy. In the process Rollins would win the RAW tag team championship alongside Murphy.

In the 2020 edition of the men’s Royal Rumble, Rollins eliminated Owens with the help of his entourage, costing him the starting opportunity towards Wrestlemania.. Kevin would not be satisfied, so in Elimination Chamber he interfered in Rollins’ fight, in turn costing him the championship in pairs.

This whole story leads us to a challenge between both of them this fight. It will be this next Saturday when one of the two will put the final point after 10 years.

