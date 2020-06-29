Through social networks, Kevin Owens analyzed the difficulties of the global crisis caused by COVID-19

According to Wrestling Inc, WWE wrestler Kevin Owens recently posted a video on his Twitter account. During his intervention, the Canadian revealed that his family suffered a loss due to COVID-19.

«A little over a month ago my wife lost her grandfather to the pandemic, it was a very hard thing to see. She was a good man. And although she was old, she left prematurely for us. If it wasn’t for this virus, he would still be there. Seeing my wife and family go through it all was terrible. We had to see his funeral through Zoom. The fact that his wife couldn’t say goodbye to him properly was devastating, “said Kevin Owens.

Owens took the opportunity to advise the use of masks and social distancing. The fighter argued that such measures could be very effective in saving lives.

“My family’s is one of the many stories of thousands of people who have lost loved ones. They have all experienced a lot of pain tragically when this situation could have been avoided. It was recently my mother-in-law’s birthday, so I thought it was a good idea to send this message. Please if you go outside wear a mask, keep the safety distance. All of this could make a big difference. And if you are not going to do it, at least do not underestimate those who do. Unfortunately I’ve seen a lot of it lately and it’s heartbreaking » Kevin Owens stated.

