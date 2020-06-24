Former WWE NXT champion Kevin Owens has stated that he did not want to leave the yellow mark. The former universal champion was the face of NXT as he held the Championship for most of the first half of 2015.

Kevin Owens talks about his sadness leaving NXT

After his last NXT fight on TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015, Owens was seen crying in backstage. Speaking of which in WWE’s The Bump, Kevin Owens revealed that he felt sad about leaving NXT, so he broke up after his fight against Finn Balor.

“I always try to keep my emotions under control until I am alone. But for some reason, that night [después de su última lucha en NXT] I broke down because I realized it was my last fight in NXT and it really made me sad. “Obviously, going to the main cast, I loved it, but I wish I could have done both, I didn’t want to leave NXT. I didn’t want to leave the people I was working with. “

Kevin Owens made his debut in the main cast in May 2015 and was doing double duty for both the main cast and NXT until his fight in TakeOver: Brooklyn against Finn Balor.

Since moving to the “main cast,” he has had a fairly successful career, winning the Universal Championship once and at the same time having a reign with the Intercontinental and United States championships.

