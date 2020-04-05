Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins | Wrestlemania 36

Kevin Owens defeats Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 36 | Wrestling planet

It should be mentioned that in 2016 these two had had a rivalry for the WWE Universal Championship. Triple H allowed Kevin Owens to claim the title that Finn Balor would have vacated a week earlier. This rivalry dragged on during Clash of Champions and Hell in a Cell, with other gladiators involved. 4 years would be enough for this rivalry to resume.

It was the night after Survivor Series 2019 when Seth Rollins questioned the entire WWE RAW roster.They had an overwhelming defeat by winning only one of their inter-brand fights. This attitude did not seem to Owens, so he gave him a “Stunner”. after a while Rollins would make way for Heel, teaming up with AOP and then Buddy Murphy. In the process Rollins would win the RAW tag team championship alongside Murphy.

In the 2020 edition of the men’s Royal Rumble, Rollins eliminated Owens with the help of his entourage, costing him the starting opportunity towards Wrestlemania.. Kevin would not be satisfied, so in Elimination Chamber he interfered in Rollins’ fight, in turn costing him the championship in pairs.

Seth Rollins hits Kevin Owens with the bell at WWE WrestleMania 36

¨El Mesías¨ hit the bell to Kevin Owens and he takes the victory by disqualification. however, Owens grabbed the microphone and I challenge Rollins to a fight without disqualification. Seth Rollins accepts the challenge and the fight started again.

The fight continued, Kevin Owens offering the first ¨Wresltemania moment¨ of the night jumping from the Wrestlemania platform on the comment table where Rollins was.

Kevin Owens takes victory

After the Owens jump, Seth Rollins was impaired. Kevin Owens applies a Stunner to ¨Mesías¨ and takes the victory at Wrestlemania 36, ​​finishing the fifth match of the night.

