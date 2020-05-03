Kevin Owens injured in the ankle. The Canadian fighter broke the news in an interview where he confirmed that he was injured at Wrestlemania 36.

Kevin Owens injured in the ankle

In a recent interview with the Canadian Sports Network RDS, Kevin Owens revealed that he may have suffered a minor fracture or sprained ankle and that he recently underwent X-rays to determine the severity of the injury.

The injury suffered during her combat WrestleMania 36 with Seth Rollins in which he jumped off the Mania poster about Rollins while lying on a table.

Owens, who will be 36 this week, also said that you are spending time with your family during the coronavirus pandemic instead of participating in the company’s recording program at the Performance Center in Florida.

“The best thing about WWE is that it doesn’t require us to be there if we don’t want to. This is also the reason why in the last two weeks I have not been present because I preferred to be at home with my family, “said Owens.

Owens has not been on Raw since a recorded promo was broadcast in the post-WrestleMania edition of the show.

we hope that Kevin Owens’ injury is not serious and we can see it again about the quadrilaterals very soon and when the coronavirus pandemic passes.

