Kevin Owens comments on Wrestlemania 36 and the lack of public in the great event

Seth Rollins, expressed his opinion on the celebration of Wrestlemania in the WWE Performance Center, and other closed sets, without a live audience.

Because of that, Kevin Owens commented on WrestleMania and said he hopes the show has brought some relief to fans during the current outbreak of Covid-19.

“We are at WrestleMania weekend, today is the first night and it is obviously under circumstances that no one would have expected it to happen.”

“But I just wanted to say that we are all going through this, obviously everyone is going through really difficult things. Everyone is trying to get ahead.

“While it’s hard to get excited about something right now, I think I can speak for everyone who was involved when I say we hope the event will entertain fans to get everything that worries us out of our minds.

I can speak for myself and for many of my colleagues when I say that we really gave it our all. Everyone from the production, the wrestlers and everyone involved hope you enjoy Wrestlemania. “

Criticisms of Kevin Owens’ tweet

In the comments, a user criticized Owens and others for sending a similar message about WrestleMania, believing that Vince McMahon asked the roster to do this. Owens said Vince gave him no order.

Owens replied:

No, my cynical friend. That is incorrect »,

We just care. It is still WrestleMania for us. It is what we all work on throughout the year. Every post I saw this morning from all my coworkers that I respect and admire came from the heart. Have a nice day.”

Have a good day. https://t.co/JsQBa73iof

– Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 4, 2020

