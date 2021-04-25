Kevin Magnussen will compete alongside his father Jan in the 24 Hours of Le Mans

The signing of Kevin Magnussen by Peugeot to be part of its hypercar project and the already defined High Class Racing project made it very difficult for Kevin and Jan Magnussen to compete together this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. However, the situation has changed in a matter of weeks and Kevin Magnussen to debut at La Sarthe racing alongside his father. The two will ride High Class Racing’s Oreca # 49 alongside Anders Fjordbach, in which it will be the first time the Magnussen share a car in their professional careers, since Kevin has been focused on Formula 1.

High Class Racing has decided to launch a 100% Danish Ordago with an Oreca # 49 that happens to have a lineup of many carats with the arrival of Kevin Magnussen. And it is that the proposal that at first the team had defined in its desire to compete with a squad with three Danish pilots went through the participation of Dennis Andersen. All in all, the Vejle rider has ‘Bronze’ categorization, so a lower competitive level is assumed than what Kevin can offerEven when Jan Magnussen’s son will play the WEC queen for the first time.

Despite the union of the duo formed by father and son in Oreca # 49 leaves Dennis Andersen out of the equation, the Danish rider’s presence at La Sarthe is assured. And it is that within the change of seats that the Danish team installed in the vicinity of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has made, Dennis Andersen will go on to compete with the Oreca # 20, which will make this High Class Racing prototype almost certainly pass through the Pro-Am subcategory. On the contrary, the Oreca # 49 of the Magnussen and Fjordbach will go on to fight for the general honors.