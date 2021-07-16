Kevin Love, USA’s second casualty for the Tokyo Olympics

Bad news for Gregg Popovich and Team USA heading into the Tokyo Olympics 2021. After the discharge of Bradley Beal due to coronavirus, joins now due to injury to Kevin Love, who has been completely devastated: “I am very sad that I cannot go with Team USA to the Games, but to get there you have to be in shape and I am not.”

Thus, the Americans are in the picture just a few days before the competition begins: without Beal, without Love and without the three finalists of the NBA (Middleton, Booker and Holiday). We will see how they are reinforced, but they must do so now.