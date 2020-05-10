NBA players slowly begin to return to the routine they had before the new coronavirus pandemic. The league allowed the return of the activities of the franchises whose cities suffered relaxation in the quarantine. However, there are still many different things due to the social distance to avoid the contagion of the covid-19.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ pivot wing Kevin Love spoke with American ESPN about resuming activities. He says he made his traditional 20-minute drive from his home to the team’s premises, with the usual snow accumulating on the car’s windshield. But he said that this time everything is different.

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers’ center-back.

Photo: Playback / Cleveland Cavaliers Facebook / Estadão

“This was as far as I have ever gone without throwing a basketball,” Love said in the report. “So, I don’t care. I just want to practice some kicks.” The Cavs were one of the first NBA teams to resume activities, but only with individual training and respecting health and safety protocols.

Love says that before entering the Cavaliers’ training center, he was tested to see if his condition was good. “We were asked a few questions,” said the player. “How I was feeling, if someone was sick in my house, if I was sick, if we basically followed all the isolation protocols in one place, not only those in the NBA, but also those from state to state.”

Five times an NBA all-star, Love also had his body temperature measured and stored. Anyone with a high temperature would not have access to the facilities. Once inside, each athlete had his half of the court to work with a physical trainer, wearing a mask and gloves, doing pass accompaniments and catching rebounds.

“Latex gloves make our hands sweat in a way I have never seen!” One of the Cavs’ assistants told the report. “It definitely took a while to get used to the gloves, but it’s definitely the best technique for now if you think about it.”

“It will change the way – at least in the near future – of not only how we interact, but also how we live daily. So, for me, was it weird? Sure,” said Love. “I had Dan Geriot (Cavs’ assistant coach) in my basket and he took the rebounds and passed me the ball with a mask and gloves on. It’s just weird.”

The Portland Trail Blazers was another team that opened its doors on Friday to welcome nine of its 11 players, who currently live on the outskirts of Oregon. They all took turns on the court, not having contact with each other.

