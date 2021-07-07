Kevin Love is torn between Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Love It is one of the names that is on the lips of more American basketball fans. Despite not having been his best season by far since he became one of the best-known players in the NBA, his entry as one of the 12 chosen by Gregg popovich to represent United States at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics It has put him back in the media bullseye.

However, the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward’s summer will not be one of the most moved in the league just because of that international appointment in search of Olympic gold, also because his future is not at all decided and all arrows point to a possible exit of the player with several destinations as the most notable.

The two teams interested in hiring

– Golden State Warriors: the activity of the La Bahía team in the market is being of an absolute frenzy. Everything that moves through the door of the different NBA franchises ends up being monopolized by Steve Kerr and his people, who need to add yes or yes pieces of a high level to return to the elite of the league.

– Brooklyn Nets: It seems that the training of one of the greatest Big-Threes in history has not been enough to get the ring. The injuries put an end to the hopes of the New York franchise, which wants to continue adding interesting pieces for Steve Nash’s rotation. Another veteran with mastery of many facets of the game for these Nets who will continue to be scary.

Of course, whichever team ends up signing Kevin Love, what is clear is that the inside is a player with a superior capacity when it comes to capturing a rebound and an interesting outside threat when it comes to scoring from beyond the three-point line.