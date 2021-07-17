Kevin Love is erased from the Tokyo Olympics

The American basketball team continues to add casualties on its way to the Tokyo Games. The last to renounce his presence on the Olympic team has been Kevin Love. The power forward does not feel in the necessary physical condition to face such a demanding appointment.

Love had been with the team in Las Vegas for 10 days, but finally decided to leave it after finding that he is not fully recovered from the injury to his right leg that has caused him to miss a number of games this season.

“I am very disappointed that I am not in Tokyo with Team USA, but you have to be in a tremendous peak of form to compete at the level of the Olympics and I, at this moment, am not,” said Love in a statement sent. by your agent to the media.

Love thus joins a long list of resignations and losses in the American team, the most recent, that of Bradley Beal, whose absence from the Games was announced yesterday.

JaVale McGee and Keldon Johnson join the team

The absences of Love and Beal in the Olympic team will be covered by the pivot of the Nuggets JaVale McGee and the forward of the Spurs Keldon Johnson, as it has advanced Adrian wojnarowski on ESPN.

Johnson has been playing these days in Las Vegas with the USA Select Team, a selection of promising young NBA players who have been sharing the preparation with the first team. McGee, one of the discards of the American preselection, will travel this Saturday to the city of casinos to join the rest of the team.

The US team have not gotten off to a good start in their preparation after losing their first two friendly matches. Even so, they are still the team to beat in the imminent Olympic event.