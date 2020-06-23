Kevin Love It has demonstrated its social commitment to mental health by donating $ 500,000 to the UCLA Department of Psychology in order to promote research projects that improve the knowledge of the human brain and the protocols for treating patients. The player of the Cleveland Cavaliers He has suffered episodes of anxiety attack in the past and was immersed in depression, so he knows well the prevailing need to improve protocols in this regard. « I hope that one day we can erase the stigma around anxiety and depression, by encouraging research and publicly talking about it, and helping all those who need it, » as SportsYahoo says.