Kevin Lee vs. Sean Brady rescheduled for August 28

The return of Kevin lee The Welterweight division will now take place at the end of August.

Officers of the UFC confirmed that the former interim 155-pound belt challenger will face Sean Brady in the UFC Fight Night scheduled for August 28.

Originally the fight was to take place within the framework of the Preliminaries of the UFC 264 this July 10.

Lee, 0-1 at 170 pounds, sees no action since UFC Brasilia February 2020, where he was subdued in the third round by the now reigning Livianos champion, Charles Oliveira.

Brady, meanwhile, is undefeated as a professional. The 14th-ranked Pennsylvania native is coming off 4-0 over the Octagon with a third-round submission against Jake matthews in the UFC 259.

The card does not currently have a stellar engagement scheduled.

