While not long ago Kevin Lee I was convinced that Khabib Nurmagomedov would have no problem overcoming Tony FergsuonThe former 155-pound interim belt challenger has changed his mind.

This April 18, the Russian will expose his belt in front of ‘El Cucuy’ in the star of the UFC 249, and Lee, who was subdued by Ferguson in the star of the UFC 216 just over two years ago, he believes that the entire situation related to the stoppage of the spread of COVID-19 will be something that will affect the champion’s performance.

“I was leaving for Khabib because of how he looked against Dustin Poirier, but now with all of this quarantined, I’m leaning back to Tony winning,” Lee told Ariel Helwani last Wednesday. “Tony has been training like this for years, and I don’t think this will affect him at all. Khabib is someone who always has twenty people around him. That in itself is above the limit. Especially during Fight Week, I think that will affect him more than Tony. I don’t think Tony will give a damn. Sometimes the best fighter doesn’t always win, but the one who fights the best. So with training camps being like this, I think I’m leaning back to Tony. ”

Lee comes from being subdued in the third round by Charles Oliveira in the UFC Fight Night Brasilia, which marked his fourth loss in his last six presentations on the octagon.

After the loss, the Detroit native warned that we may not see him for a couple of years.