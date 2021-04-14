Kevin Lee asks to face Conor McGregor at UFC 264

With Conor mcgregor giving to Dustin Poirier thumbs down for his planned trilogy in the UFC 264As a result, the Irishman has come up with several suitors who yearn to be potential replacements for the money fight of their lives.

In a series of tweets published between Sunday and Monday, Poirier announced that after the UFC 257 McGregor defaulted on the $ 500,000 donation he had promised to his foundation, The Good Fight Foundation.

The ex-champion of the 145 and 155 pounds of the UFC He responded by alleging that he did not make the donation due to the absence of a plan where the funds would go, and not only that. Apparently, the Irishman was so offended that he dropped the trilogy for UFC 264, one that on his side had not been signed.

However, what McGregor did make clear is that he still plans to fight on July 10, and given the supposed scenario that he is looking for another rival, Kevin lee has taken a step forward.

I can be ready by July 10th – Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) April 12, 2021

“Let me be a part of this bitch, @TheNotoriousMMA @danawhite I can be ready for July 10th.”

Lee, number thirteen in the ranking and a former interim division title challenger, has not fought since being submitted by Charles Oliveira in February 2020.

Despite having returned to the division with a spectacular KO against Gregor gillespie in the UFC 244, the 28-year-old is 1-3 in his last four appearances in the Octagon.