Kevin Lee Announces Return at 170 Pounds; Suggest fight with Mike Perry

The next time we see Kevin lee over the octagon it will be like a welterweight. Again.

The former challenger to the interim 155-pound title announced last night on his social networks that he will rise again in the division for what will be his return to the sport in 2021.

I’m moving to 170lbs for the foreseeable future. Oliveira can have the lightweights we’ll get that back later – Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) May 10, 2021

I’m moving to £ 170 for the future to come. (Charles) Oliveira can keep the Light Weights. We’re going to get that (rematch) later.

Lee, who has not weigh-in for four of his fights as Lightweight, has been vocal about creating a 165-pound division in the UFC. But being a proposal that does not interest Dana White, the 28-year-old fighter moved up to welterweights for the star of the UFC Fight Night Rochester, where he was submitted by the former 70 kg champion, Rafael Dos Anjos, in May 2019.

Lee returned to 155 pounds with a spectacular KO against Gregor gillespie in the UFC 244, but then suffered his third loss in his last four contests by being subdued in the third round by Charles Oliveira in March 2020.

After announcing his intention to return to the welters, Lee has considered different options of rivals, including Mike Perry.

Perry is currently going through the most critical moment of his UFC career, accumulating a 1-4 record in his last five fights.

Capture via Instagram:

Lee plans to fight again this April 10, the date on which UFC 264 will be held: Poirier vs. Mcgregor 3 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.