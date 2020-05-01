The coronavirus has turned all the world sports upside down and the tennis, like so many others, has stopped all its competitive activity. A circumstance that each tennis player tries to carry out in the best possible way while maintaining their fitness as much as possible, but which has allowed many of them to do things for which they usually do not have time during the year, with so many trips and games .

And one of them has decided to spend his free time working in a supermarket to help in a complicated circumstance like today. And not just any tennis player, but the doubles champion of Roland Garros from 2019, Kevin Krawietz. The 28-year-old German was paired with Andreas Mies in Paris, but in less than a year, he has seen how life has turned 180 degrees.

Thus, in an interview with the magazine Der Spiegel, he assures that “I have been working for a supermarket for several weeks for a basic salary of 450 euros. Together with a colleague, I replenish shelves, I make sure that the sausages and cheese are on display and sort the empty boxes. Last week I did a security check at the entrance, spraying the shopping carts with disinfectant. “

A situation that far from being a problem for him, has been sought. “I have been planning to look for a normal job for a while, thanks to the coronavirus now I have the opportunity to do so,” he admits. “My colleagues here sometimes get up at five, they are in the store from five thirty to fill the shelves. I am learning to have more empathy. I, on the other hand, have had the luxury in my life of being able to convert my hobby in my profession. “

His modest current salary, in addition, collides with total earnings in his tennis career (between doubles and singles) that exceed one million dollars, with 82,918 during this season before the suspension of competitions.

A career that has not had to be set aside at the moment either, since he has a special permit to train a few days in a covered facility in Munich. “I play there three or four times a week. Otherwise, I have bought inline skates and use them to get on and off the Nymphenburg Canal in Munich.”

