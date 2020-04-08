Kevin Johansen and Laferte sing on Instagram for health contingency | INSTAGRAM

This Wednesday at 14:00 hours in Mexico, Kevin Johansen will present on his Instagram the Live Dreaming show in the Living / Sonando Vivo.

The @kevinjohansenoficial account has more than 183k followers; Join us and listen to songs from Algo Ritmos, his latest record material.

This same day, Mon Laferte will do the same on his official Instagram account, where he will interpret some of Norma, material released in 2018.

A day later, PJ sin Suela will talk about his new project called Por Si El Mundo Se Aca, through YouTube, and will sing hits from yesteryear.

In fact, Mon Laferte will also have a show on YouTube, which will begin at 1:00 p.m., Central Mexico time. The concert can be seen in the United States, Chile, Argentina, Portugal, England and Spain.

Previously, the singer had already offered a presentation from her residence, when she was part of LaLiga Santander Fest with stars like David Bisbal and Alejandro Sanz.

Kevin Andrew Johansen is an American-born Argentine singer. It is characterized by a particular sound that mixes the popular music of his country and Latin America with alternative rock and American pop, fusing them in a style that the same singer and songwriter has called “Des-Generado”.

In the 1980s, Johansen made a few sporadic appearances in national rock with the band Instrucción Cívica alongside Julián Benjamín and Fernando Samalea releasing two albums: Obediencia Debida from 1985 and Instrucción Cívica from 1986.

