Kevin James, Taylor Lautner and Rob Schneider star in the family comedy ‘Home Team’

Netflix has made the casting of‘Home Team’, family comedy loosely inspired by the experiences of New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton during his year of suspension from the league.Payton will be portrayed by Kevin James (‘Pixels: The Movie’), in a film that comes from Happy Producers. Madison (by Adam Sandler) and Hey Eddie Productions (by James himself).

Along with James the cast includes Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Jackie Sandler, Gary Valentine, Tait Blum, Maxwell Simkins, Jacob Perez, Bryant Tardy, Manny Magnus, Liam Kyle, Christopher Farrar, Merek Mastrov, Isaiah Mustafa, Christopher Titone, Ashley D Kelley, Lavell Crawford, Allen Covert, Anthony L. Fernandez, and Jared Sandler.

The film will follow Payton, who, two years after his Super Bowly victory after being suspended, returns to his hometown and finds himself bonding with his 12-year-old son by training his Pop Warner football team.

Charles Kinnane and Daniel Kinnane co-direct the film which is currently in production. Regarding the script, it will be the work of Christopher Titone and Keith Blum.