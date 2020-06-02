This Friday the new film by Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion, responsible for ‘Sweet creatures’ and ‘Bushwick’, will be released in the United States, and their managers, Quiver Distribution and Redbox Entertainment, have just released a new trailer (in their Red Band version).

We talk about ‘Becky‘, a kind of macabre, violent reinterpretation and a bloody dot from’ Home Alone ‘in which a teenager (Lulu Wilson) becomes the worst nightmare of a group of convicts who promise them very happy. A group of convicts led by one of Adam Sandler’s best friends, a Kevin James whom we have rarely seen playing someone with such bad fleas.

The film, as we said, will be released in the United States this weekend, both on VOD and also, in a last-minute decision, also in a total of -for now- fifteen drive-ins from across the United States. A decision undoubtedly motivated by the great success of ‘The Wretched‘, a film that has raised close to $ 900,000 against all odds and despite the circumstances in the five weeks it has been projected in the country’s drive-ins.

Five weeks during which, technically, he has been leading the North American box office which, despite being under minima, have allowed him to equalize a feat that in recent years has only been achieved by ‘Titanic’, ‘The sixth sense’, ‘Avatar’, ‘Black Panther’ … and now also the aforementioned Brett Pierce and Drew T. Pierce film: It will be the highest grossing film for five consecutive weeks.

From appearing destined to go unnoticed in its launch in domestic or digital format, to become one of the great commercial successes of this 2020 that is being so noticeable. I willBecky‘Take the top spot at the box office from IFC Films’ production? Manage to stay six weeks on top?

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.