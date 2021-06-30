Kevin Huerter, after Lou Williams’s great game: “It’s a kind of legend”

The great protagonist of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021, which ended with the Atlanta Hawks victory over the Milwaukee Bucks by 88-110, has been Lou williams, who has played his second game as a starter since joining the Georgia franchise to make up for Trae Young’s injury absence.

Williams was unable to exert better than Trae in Game 4, and has won praise from his teammates. One of them has been Kevin Huerter, who in the statements after the meeting, has cataloged his partner as “a kind of legend.”

“Lou just has this way of being. He comes in and scores 21 points as if he had been playing every game for at least 40 minutes. He is always a calm and stable player on the court. He is a kind of legend,” said Huerter.