Kevin Holt reveals relationship of Luis Miguel and famous businessman

Kevin Holt, who plays one of the key figures in the life of the singer Luis Miguel, recently uncovered more details about his character and how he delved into one of the strongest friendships. Miguel Aleman Magnani one of the “unconditional” of the “Sun”?

The 28-year-old actor continues his appearance in the second season of Netflix, where he recreates one of the strongest ties that he maintains to date Luis Miguel.

The prominent businessman and the “Sun of Mexico“They made up one of the groups with some celebrity personalities, among them Jorge,” El Burro “Van Rankin, Roberto Palazuelos, Leonardo García and Miguel Alemán Magnani.

However, the union that has endured the passage of time is undoubtedly that of the “Puerto Rican” Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri and the businessman, Miguel Alemán Magnani, a friendship like no other since “Luismi” could count the number of friends he has with his fingers and there would still be left over from both hands.

Luis Miguel could have many friends, but none like this one. It was a real confidence. They were always unconditional friends because they were always there to support each other, the actor said.

It is precisely Kevin Holt who gives life to the businessman and one of the most loyal friends to the interpreter of “We are boyfriends” in the two installments of the fiction.

As is known, Gallego Basteri was increasingly limited in the number of people he lived with and Miguel Alemán is one of the few that he has kept despite the passage of time and is even one of the executive producers of his series on Netflix .

The role of actor Kevin Holt appears in the story and is a key part of the life of the outstanding figure of the show, recreating this very important character for the “star king”.

Unlike the first season in which most of my scenes were with other friends, here I have to share the scene with Diego Boneta and other characters, said 28-year-old Kevin Holt

How did you prepare to play the businessman?

Kevin Holt gives life to those who were and have been one of the closest friends of “Micky”, so the interpreter looked for the best way to reflect this brotherhood.

The 28-year-old actor met with the son of Miguel Alemán Velasco to be able to print a greater realism to this role, which also led him to know the relationship in depth.

My main focus when creating my character was to make that friendship, that trust, and brotherhood feel. In the end, Miguel ended up being part of his family, he stressed.

I also sought to recreate that unique and special connection, said the actor who plays the businessman.

I wanted to show that this friendship was different from all the others and because of that friendship and trust that unites them until today, they never parted.

He also ensures that his role in the plot reflects the great union since in his performance with Diego Boneta, he will be one of his unconditional supporters.

You will see now how Miguel is always supporting him to solve all these problems in which he is involved by his work or family, a relationship that will undoubtedly make a difference with all the others.

As for his character, he describes him as someone who possesses “a special magic that balances Luis Miguel.

He is one of the few people who can talk to him, no matter what state he is in, I mean if he is very angry, depressed or happy, he added.

After being questioned about whether he also looked for the businessman, he replied that “he has not had the opportunity to speak with him.” He did not even consider it necessary