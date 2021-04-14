Kevin Holland will make adjustments but will not change his style despite the losses

After his last two losses, Kevin Holland knows they have a lot to work on in the fight. Although he was not finished by Derek Brunson or Marvin Vettori, he was easily knocked down and controlled to the ground.

Although he struggled to keep the fight going with Vettori, Holland couldn’t help but get knocked down 11 times. Kevin knows he has to make adjustments and improve his skills, but he does not plan to radically change his style. During the interview after last Saturday’s event at UFC Vegas 23, Holland shared his feelings about his future. In addition, he expressed interest in going to train with Daniel Cormier.

“I cannot say that I will make too many changes. We will see what it is. I honestly don’t know. I’ll be spending some time with ‘DC’ for sure, working on some of that fighting stuff. Work in the fight of course. Learn how to stop those takedowns. “

“I’m not going to change the fighter I am to become a fighter just because these guys want to fight. I like to hit, hurt. I just need to do a better job of keeping the fight on my feet and giving people a few more KOs, that way they’ll get back on the train sooner or later.

Admittedly, Holland didn’t really have much time to address the mistakes of his previous loss because he took a very quick turn to accept the fight against Vettori on Saturday.

Brunson put together a winning plan to beat Holland by knocking him down numerous times over five rounds in their matchup in March. Marvin Vettori followed suit, closing the gap and constantly dropping Kevin to the mat. While Holland was able to freely fight Vettori more often than Brunson, he still ended up on his back again and again.

“I really didn’t have time in the gym or anything. I just went out and gave you some more, just tried to give you guys what you wanted. At the end of the day, I believe that every fighter deserves to receive their paycheck. I believe in everyone getting out there and having a chance to perform. So when I saw that Marvin didn’t have an opponent, the smart thing to do would have been to stay in that shower, not answer the phone call, but I never said he was smart. Brave and a man of company is something that I am. If people want to ridicule that, they can, but at the end of the day, when they needed someone to step in. I have fought seven times since the pandemic started. “

Judging by his reaction, Holland isn’t griefing too much about the loss, and he openly acknowledges what went wrong for the second fight in a row.

“Like DC said, I gave up a lot of takedowns in the last two fights. It sucks not to be in the winner’s circle, but at the end of the day, I have a plane flight home and I’m going to spend a lot of dollars at the ladies’ clubs. It is not too bad.”

