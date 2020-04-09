Kevin Holland

The American Puna Soriano his fight with Anthony Hernandez. After the loss, the American Kevin Holland will be the new rival of Anthony at UFC Fight Night the May 16.

The change was reported by MMA Junkie the afternoon of this Thursday.

The exact reason for Soriano’s withdrawal was not mentioned.

Holland, comes from being finalized by Brendan Allen in UFC Boston. That loss ended with a three-game winning streak in the octagon. But his next fight will not be easy.

Hernandez comes from beating Jun Yong Park by completion in UFC Shenzhen. That victory reversed his first loss within the octagon. Anthony stands out for finishing its rivals, with 5 wins by submission in his career.

UFC Fight Night from next May 16 It will take place somewhere in the world.