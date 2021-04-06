Kevin Holland promises a show against Marvin Vettori and reveals his next steps in case of winning at UFC Vegas 23

Accepting the fight at the last minute, as a replacement for Darren till in the fight in front Marvin vettori, Kevin Holland doesn’t want to know about negativity. One of the protagonists of the main fight of UFC Vegas 23, the American has a special reason for the fight with the Italian.

In an interview with ESPN, Kevin He spoke that he dreams of a success of accounts, in case of winning the fight.

“After I finish with Marvin Vettori, and secure victory in a special way, a rematch will be inevitable. He will probably say, “No.” I would retire before the rematch. We are going to meet again, one way or another. Even if I have to through a video game, but we are going to do it “, he claimed.

The attachement of Holland to Brunson It happened after the fight between the two. One of the most experienced in the middleweight division, Derek he dominated it for 25 minutes and beat it by unanimous decision.

After the defeat, the controversial middleweight ended up receiving criticism from the president of UFC, Dana White, which implied that “Had a mental breakdown.” With five wins in 2020, Holland it was not close to his best performances of last year.

Back in the Octagon just 21 days after his defeat with Brunson, Kevin Wait, in a short time, I can reverse that defeat. In case of beating the Italian, he could take a great leap in the division, reaching the sixth position, inclusive, surpassing Derek Brunson and staying close to Top 5.