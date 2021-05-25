Kevin Holland moves his camp to AKA

Not long ago it was thought that Kevin Holland It would be one of the 185-pound promises, but the breakout fighter of 2020 was quickly exposed as he suffered two resounding defeats at the hands of Derek Brunson and the current challenger to the division title, Marvin vettori.

With fighting as his main weakness, Holland promised that he would implement changes to show evolution the next time he steps into the Octagon, and that is what he has done by moving his camp to the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California.

Daniel cormier, ex-champion of the Heavyweights of the UFC, He shared a video of Holland on his social networks after a training session.

«I am very proud of @ trailblaze2top for taking the first step. Not only does he make himself available but he wants to work. He’s going to fight again tomorrow and then he’s going to be in the best gym in the world, @americankickboxingacademy. It takes a lot of maturity to recognize your problems and find a way to fix them. His coaches at home are the best too for not trying to stop Kevin from finding something better. We can help you with your fight. @travislutther has always been the man and he’s showing it by letting him coach with me. That’s the kind of coach you want, the kind that puts the athlete first! Forward, young man! I can’t wait for you to shock them with some takedown defense the next time you’re in there. “

Holland, number fourteen in the Middleweight rankings, stole the spotlight in 2020 by equaling the record of Neil Magny for most wins in a row (5) in a calendar year.

Four of his wins were before the limit.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.