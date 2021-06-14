Kevin Hart criticizes the culture of cancellation – Tomatazos

A couple of years ago Kevin Hart was going to host the Oscars. However, criticism of the comedian for jokes classified as homophobic cost him that job. Since then, the actor himself has been repeatedly forced to apologize for those jokes. Although he doesn’t care if people “cancel” it, he thinks it’s inexplicable that people are expected to not be able to grow and learn from their mistakes.

Don’t miss: Keanu Reeves and Diego Luna join the cast of Super Pets with Dwayne Johnson

In an interview with the Sunday Times newspaper, the comedian Kevin Hart He explained his position on the so-called “cancellation culture”. He said that he maintains that he takes responsibility for the homophobic jokes he made and that he understands that they are not funny. However, he fails to understand what the people expect who after bringing this to light hope they will never see it again, since they consider that one can learn from mistakes.

If people want to bring back things from the past, use the same old tweets, let them do it. There is nothing I can do. It is a younger version of me. A comedian trying to be funny and, in that attempt, failing. Personally, I don’t give a damn [la cancelación]. If someone does something truly harmful then consequences are absolutely needed. When do we get to a point where people are expected to be perfect all the time? I do not get it. I don’t expect it from my children, my wife, friends, or employees. Last time I checked, the only way you grow up is by making mistakes.

Hart, who was most likely last seen in Jumanji: The Next Level – 83% is a comedian who has acted primarily in comedy movies on multiple occasions and has a very close collaborative friendship relationship with action star Dwayne Johnson. He went on to explain that he believes that “canceling” is comparable to a punitive philosophy rather than rehabilitation of the prison system. This said:

It is like jail. People are locked up so they can learn a lesson. When they come out, they are supposed to be better. But if they go out and people say ‘I’m not going to give you a job because you were in jail.’ So what the hell was jail for? How can you not give those people a chance? Are you saying that your whole life is ruined by one mistake? Your life should end and there is no chance to change? What are you talking about? And who are you to make that decision?

We recommend: Jumanji: the next level | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

Although the actor’s life was hardly stranded after the controversy, as he has continued working, it seems important to have a discussion about the objective behind the public derision and whether it is corrective or merely punitive. And it is also worth thinking about the way in which we interpret the comic speech of those who dedicate themselves to making comedy and whether it has a literal meaning or not.

Hart will return this Friday with his next film: Fatherhood. The title is a Netflix original production about a single father with a newborn who tries to learn how to take care of her baby. Although it seems that it will have some moments of comedy, the advance of the film also seems to indicate that it will be a slightly more dramatic role than what this actor is used to playing.

Continue reading: Seth Rogen defends the culture of cancellation