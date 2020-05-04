‘God looks like me.’ The slogan, in large black letters, covers the white shirt of Kevin Harrington, a man with a muscular body and bewildering enthusiasm who moves around the room like a riotous puppy. He was released from prison on April 21 after more than 17 years behind bars for a murder for which he has always pleaded not guilty. A judge dismissed the charges and overturned his life sentence after concluding that the detective who led the investigation in 2002 had coerced the key witness in the case. Now 37, he is in a Michigan highway hotel, quarantining 14 days before he can truly escape to a confined and broken world, with a broken economy and faces covered in masks.

When asked about the surreal nature of this situation, however, he replies: “Yes … and Facetime, seeing people while talking on the phone is very crazy, don’t you think?” Facetime, Netflix, Grubhub. Harrington, who was 20 when he was arrested, talks about these inventions of the digital economy as divine creations. To be able to chat with someone who is far away as if they were in front of them. Choose from thousands of movies and series at any time. Order food from anywhere without looking for the phone number. He has spent years seeing and hearing about all these things, but it is now that he himself has an iPhone in his hand that does not stop playing. What I did not expect was another phenomenon with a singular name: covid-19.

“I went out and there was nobody anywhere, everyone with their faces covered, it was … I wanted to hug my mother, my family, but it was very brief, very close, for safety, and it was weird. I was also surprised that people are all the time looking at their phone, but that’s not because of the virus, ”he says sitting on the bed. Several books rest on his chest of drawers: the Bible, El pueblo contra O. J. Simpson and a business manual entitled De bueno a genial. He says he has only read the first one. Which is, along with working the body, basically what he has done during the “17 years, six months, two days and 35 minutes” that he was locked up or, in his words, “kidnapped”.

Michael Martin, The Cheeseburger, was shot dead sometime between the night of September 26, 2002 and the early hours of the next day. A boy handing out flyers found the body at 11 a.m. near his home in Inkster, a Detroit suburb. Male, 45 years old, neighborhood camel, gunshot wound. Bearia Stewart, a neighbor, was the one who called the police minutes later and who automatically, after hours of interrogation at the police station, became the main witness and argument of the case. Stewart said that he had seen Harrington and another man, George Clark arriving at Martin’s porch together, that they beat and dragged him, and that he immediately heard the shots.

Earlier, in the same room, the neighbor denied 23 times knowing anything about that murder. The forensic evidence also did not reveal evidence of the alleged blows observed by her and, as she admitted in the fourth trial, she could not see the deceased’s patio from her home. Years later, she justified that the detective who questioned her, Anthony Abdallah, had “forced her to tell a lie” by threatening to take away her children. “I was involved in drugs at that time, now I want to be clean and I don’t know anything about that murder,” she said, according to the documents in the case. The transcript of his interview at the police station includes these words of the detective: “When you speak before, before you will have your butt at home with your children. (…) If you stay here, we are going to call the social services to pick up your children because you are going to be locked up, okay? ”

Clark and Harrington were arrested a few weeks later. At the first trial, in 2003, Bearia Stewart alleged that she had lost her memory of the facts and simply read her initial written statement. There the judicial battle began. In the second and third trials, the jury was divided. In the fourth, in 2006, he was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Lawyer Imran Syed has been obsessed with the case since 2009, when he was still a law student in Michigan. “It is not very reasonable that four trials are necessary for such a sentence. And we don’t know how Kevin’s name came out in that statement. He and George Clark did not even know each other, nor were they in the area when the events occurred. The neighbor knew Clark’s name because she had gone to Michael Martin’s house several times, but Kevin must have been familiar with her from the neighborhood, she is from a very large family, ”explains Syed, today deputy director of the Michigan Innocence Clinic, one of those legal teams that have proliferated in recent years to try to reverse unfair sentences.

Courts dropped each of the two defendants’ appeals and appeals, but their luck changed in 2016, when two new witnesses came to light and pointed to another guy, now deceased, as the author of the murder. Nicole Williams, who was going to buy marijuana from Cheeseburger, saw the discussion between him and a certain Sharrod Miller from the car, so he drove away and heard gunshots. Another person, Kawonn Peeples, also saw the discussion between the two.

The county attorney’s office stated this week that the defendants “did not receive a fair trial as a result of the conduct of the first detective in charge” of the case and have advised the police force to open an investigation. His Sentence Integrity Unit concluded that there was “a disturbing pattern of behavior for the detective, which included coercion and threats to witnesses” and that the pressure alleged by Bearia Stewart “is credible.” He has dismissed the accusation against both and ruled out the repetition of the trial, since the only incriminating witness is no longer such, although he has not concluded with a formal declaration of innocence.

“I am formally exonerated,” he says, “I want to enjoy life.” Advances in DNA research and a greater awareness in the prosecutors of the injustices of the system have multiplied the reviews of cases and the units dedicated to it. The one that has released Harrington and Clark already has 19 other reversals. The State of Maryland, which exonerated three men in November after 36 years in prison, has rectified six other serious cases since 2015. Irregularities are primed especially for African-Americans, although Detroit is an eminently African-American metropolitan area.

Harrington is going to fight for financial compensation to help him get ahead. He wants to start a family and create a consulting firm to help people like him, as he believes that many convicts would also be free if they had the right help. He also plans to study law and become a lawyer himself. And travel. Speak with an energy that overflows. He does not seem aware that his country is experiencing its deepest crisis since World War II, with unemployment levels approaching those of the Great Depression and that the world has become even more uphill.

“It is very difficult to say how he is going to be”, says his lawyer, Imran Syed, “he has been away for a few days and is euphoric, I am concerned about the adaptation during the months afterwards, when he faces the first difficulties, such as opening a bank account , get a job…”. Harrington defines the pandemic, which has already killed more than 65,000 people in the United States, as “a school bully” that he is not afraid of at all. “I have already fought 17 years with death,” he says.

This Tuesday he leaves the quarantine and looks out on the world.