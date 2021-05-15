Kevin Guthrie (‘Fantastic Beasts’) is sentenced to prison for sexual assault

After going through the courts, the British actor Kevin Guthrie he has been convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to prison. Seen in productions like Dawn in Edinburgh, Dunkirk or the Netflix miniseries A game of gentlemen, Guthrie played one of the most relevant roles in his filmography in the first two installments of Fantastic animals: Fantastic beasts and where to find them Y Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Like the magician Abernathy, he took part in the escape from Grindelwald (Johnny depp) from prison at the beginning of the second installment.

Guthrie was brought to trial by a 29-year-old woman who claimed to have been sexually abused at the end of September 2017. Guthrie and the actor said Scott reid they had met her at a bar in Glasgow, from which they ended up going to Reid’s home. At one point the plaintiff felt unwell (believed to have been due to spilling something into her drink), and while Reid was calling an ambulance she was attacked by Guthrie in a room. The interpreter has denied these accusations, declaring for his part that all he wanted to do was help her.

However, and according to the BBC, remains of Guhtrie’s DNA were found in the victim’s underwear, something that has precipitated the interpreter’s entry into prison; his sentence amounts to three years in jail, and he has already been listed on the sex offender registry. From Warner Bros. they have assured that there were no plans for the actor to reprise the role of Abernathy in Fantastic beasts 3, what with Mads mikkelsen replacing Depp is scheduled to premiere for summer 2022.

