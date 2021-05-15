Kevin Guthrie (Fantastic Beasts), convicted sexual assault

The BBC reported today that actor Kevin Guthrie, who plays Mr. Abernathy in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’, has been sentenced to three years in prison, in addition to his indefinite dialing record as a sex offender in Scotland. According to statements collected by the same medium, Sheriff Tom Hughes has declared about the actor’s conviction: “The jury confirms that he committed these heinous crimes and the only appropriate sentence is prison.” Guthrie’s trial lasted only four days before he was convicted but the source media has decided not to reveal the details of his crime. We understand that to preserve in part the privacy of the victim (s), whose lurid details tend to emerge during the course of the trial for obvious reasons.

Warner Bros.

The truth is Guthrie had a fairly secondary role in ‘Fantastic Animals’, since he was limited to being among the loyal followers of Grindelwald. However, he has also appeared in ‘Dunkirk’ and the television series ‘The English Game’ and ‘The Terror’. The actor was ready to return to the filming of the third installment, although Warner has already erased all traces of the future participation of the actor that, logically, will not finally take place.

Despite being a minor character, it is another setback for Warner who has already had to replace Johnny Depp himself as Grindelwald for allegations of domestic violence. It is still unknown if this character will be removed or appear with the face of another actor. As for Grindelwald, Mads Mikkelsen replaced Johnny Depp.

