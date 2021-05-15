Kevin Guthrie (‘Fantastic Animals’) sentenced to prison for sexual assault

Actor Kevin Guthrie has been convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to prison. Guthrie appears in both installments of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ as Abernathy, in addition to having appeared in several British series and in the Netflix miniseries ‘A Gentlemen’s Game’.

The incident took place at the end of September 2017. Guthrie and actor Scott Reid had met the applicant, a 29-year-old woman, in a bar in Glasgow. However, the taxi driver who was taking her told them that she was unwell, he believes that because they put something in her drink in another place, so they took her to Scott Reid’s house, where he called an ambulance. Guthrie stayed with her in the room and that’s when he sexually assaulted her. “I remember my top was up and my bra was down,” said the victim at trial.

Kevin Guthrie defended himself at trial by denying the accusations and ensuring that he only tried to help the victim, but traces of his DNA were found inside her underwear. The actor has been sentenced to three years in prison and has been included in the sex offender registry.

It did not appear in ‘Fantastic Animals 3’

Abernathy was a MACUSA worker but a Grindelwald follower. He was the one who helped the dark wizard escape from prison. Warner Bros. has confirmed to Deadline that Guthrie was not part of ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’. The film already had to face the departure of Johnny Depp at the request of the studio at the beginning of filming, being replaced shortly after by Mads Mikkelsen in the role of Grindelwald.

‘Fantastic Animals 3’ will hit theaters in July 2022.