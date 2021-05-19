Kevin Gausman: the secret weapon of the San Francisco Giants

No one would have bet a penny on him three years ago, as his numbers stigmatized him across the board, after he could never fulfill the expectations he generated after his 2013 debut with the Baltimore Orioles.

The figure of Kevin Gausman is grabbing headlines in the specialized media this 2021, after a full start with the San Francisco Giants, in his second season with the Bay team.

The 30-year-old right-hander is 3-0 in 8 starts with a 1.84 ERA in nearly 60 innings of performance. Some numbers that translate the improvement of Gausman, who already in 2020 gave an idea of ​​what this campaign could bring.

In his time with the Orioles, Kevin Gausman was behind men like Chris Tillman and Jake Arrieta himself, even with his arrival in San Francisco he has had to deal with the leadership of the Dominican Johny Cueto but it is undoubted that Gausman’s performance They have put on a par with the Caribbean.

We talk about one of the pleasant revelations of pitching in the Big Top this year and maintaining the sporting form shown so far, Kevin Gausman may well be the Giants’ secret weapon to return to aspire for a title in the best baseball in the world.