Kevin Gausman made Shohei Ohtani look very bad at the plate

The great starter that the San Francisco Giants have had in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB), Kevin Gausman, He made the Japanese Angels player look very bad at home play with a strikeout, Shohei Ohtani.

Through the game Angels vs. Giants, Kevin Gausman He won the first duel of the afternoon against Shohei ohtani, making him look pretty bad at the plate with another punch for his account in the 2021 season of the Big leagues.

From the first pitch Gausman made it clear that he would not make it easy for Ohtani And with a splitter on his opening pitch, he started his way to strike out against one of the best hitters in the league. MLB 2021.

So much was the domain of the Giants pitcher against Shohei Ohtani, that in his first swing without contact the Japanese even lost his protective helmet in the attempt.

Here the video:

Kevin Gausman dismantling Ohtani with Splitters. 😯 pic.twitter.com/U1ENKtXsSn – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 23, 2021

Kevin Gausman is doing THIS to the league-leader in home runs 🤯 (via @NBCSGiants) pic.twitter.com/k3FEgdGphm – The Game Day MLB (@TheGameDayMLB) June 23, 2021

Absolute 🤢 from @KevinGausman. pic.twitter.com/lFoRWbguCq – MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2021

Also, clearly this duel Gausman – Ohtani was attractive before the game, winning the first confrontation a pitcher who has been a surprise in the current 2021 season of MLB, with a record of 8-1 and more than 100 strikeouts.