Kevin Gausman accomplished what no pitcher has done in 32 years

The pitcher Kevin Gausman accomplished what no other pitcher has been able to do in the history of the MLB.

Through the game of the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs, Kevin Gausman demonstrated once again why he should be considered one of the top 10 pitchers in the world. MLB.

Gausman had 7 innings with 10 strikeouts without allowing a run and just two hits against a very powerful offense like the Cubs.

Now Kevin Gausman He has 9 consecutive starts without allowing more than one run. He’s the only pitcher with a streak like this since they took the mound down in 1969.

Here are some videos:

Kevin Gausman, 96mph Fastball (foul) and 85mph Splitter, Overlay with Tails. That’s fair. 😀 pic.twitter.com/UelxbUS0lU – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 6, 2021

Kevin Gausman, Wicked Splitters. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/gFzzN4TlJd – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 6, 2021

Gausman is one more example that teams should not despair with their pitchers, this was nothing more than a regular starter with the Baltimore Orioles and today is the best pound for pound of the San Francisco Giants.

Before they did not take much that of the effectiveness in consecutive games, however, since 1969 they began to take the notes seriously and since then no one had achieved what Gausman did on Saturday night at the MLB.