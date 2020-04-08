The relationship of Kevin Garnett and the current owner of Minnesota Timberwolves Glen Taylor far from good. In fact, it is non-existent except for throwing darts in public. After being named a member of the Hall of Fame, KG was questioned about the possibility of having his number ’21’ jersey removed at the Wolves, which he sees as distant at the moment:

“I will always have a special relationship with Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota will always be in my heart. But I don’t do business with snakes. I don’t do business with motherfucking snakes. I try not to do business with people who look like snakes.”

