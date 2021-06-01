Kevin Garnett is mad at Kyrie Irving

The former player of the NBA, Kevin Garnett he finds himself angry with the Brooklyn Nets player, Kyrie irving for a bad gesture of Kyrie in the last game in the NBA.

Kyrie irving in game 4 against the Boston Celtics after the game he went to the Celtics logo and stomped on it in a very humiliating way caught on camera.

Kevin Garnett On his Instagram account, he showed he was upset with Kyrie Irving after his actions in the game, as it is a great lack of respect.

Here the video:

Kyrie Irving is very fond of Bostonpic.twitter.com/SShuJz4V3B – Pasion Basket (@PasionBasketNBA) May 31, 2021

Kevin Garnett on Kyrie stomping on the Celtics logo 👀 (tic_pix / IG) pic.twitter.com/SaxgLrJ4GV – The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 31, 2021

The gesture of Kyrie irving It was mostly what caused the fan to get more angry with him and he will throw the water bottle at him in the game as he was leaving for the dressing room of the stadium.