Since 2008 Seattle Supersonics they are not in the NBA. The league decided, for purely financial reasons, to bring the franchise to Oklahoma City. Since then they have left such a void in the league that now the Hall of Fame Kevin Garnett, who played in the Celtics, Wolves and Nets, and has nothing to do with Seattle, explains that he would make the franchise return:

“If I had to make a dream come true that would be to buy the Supersonics and revive basketball at Seatlle in the Pacific Northwest. Seattle was a big thing for the NBA, I would love to do that. If tomorrow I was told I can only do one thing, that would be without a doubt. “

.