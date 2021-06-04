Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie is still in “early stages”

Currently, the next film by Star wars On the Lucasfilm release schedule is a film titled “Rogue Squadron,” which will be directed by Patty Jenkins and will be released in 2025. In addition to this, there are at least two other films to come. One is the film that Taika Waititi will direct, and another is the one that will involve the Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Except for the first, there is no more information about the other two films, but we do know that Feige’s film is involved Michael waldron. He is the writer of the upcoming series “Loki” or the future movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Waldron will write this film about which, as we say, they have not told anything.

Asked in a recent promotional interview for “Loki”, he has been asked about his involvement in that Star Wars movie. He did not elaborate, but did not hide his enthusiasm:

Look, it’s very exciting. My life has been very wrapped up in Doctor Strange and Loki. I love Star Wars and that is very exciting. I’m excited to continue working with Kevin and I’m excited to work with Lucasfilm and Kathy Kennedy [presidenta de Lucasfilm]. It’s like, are you kidding me? They have made all my favorite movies. So yeah I’m lucky and I hope when [Loki y Doctor Strange 2] Get out there, people don’t hate you and I say, ‘Wait a minute, you can’t do this.’

Waldron said the project is “in its early stages,” adding that he and Feige are “excited to get going,” but declined to provide details on how advanced the script is.

What he did answer is a question: Which is better, ‘A new hope’ or ‘The empire strikes back’?

Oh, wow. It would put ‘The’ Empire number one. I love A New Hope, but The Empire has a love story. It has the Rebel fleet, the Han and Leia theme, which is my favorite music track in the whole movie, and it has the tragedy. The band breaks up. Yes, that’s my favorite. It is not a very original answer. But I think ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ is a perfect blockbuster movie.

However, he has ‘A new hope’ in a special place in his heart thanks to C-3P0:

What I like the most about ‘A New Hope’ is the 3PO and R2 theme at the beginning, which I love. I am a huge fan of 3PO. I love 3PO, and that’s why it has a lot to do in the first act of ‘A New Hope’ and I always love the first part of ‘A New Hope’ because of that.

From this Star Wars movie, the only thing known is what Kevin Feige said about exploring new places and characters.

Via information | Collider