Kevin Feige’s movie will be a family story

The Star Wars universe in the cinema continues without great variations. The Star Wars movie landscape has not changed for quite a few weeks. In this program is the film that Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, is going to make as producer. Next to him is Michael waldron, writer of the series “Loki” and the future “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

A few days ago, Waldron confirmed that this Star Wars movie was in the very early stages. Now, in new statements, he has dropped what will be the center around which the film will revolve. Waldron explained that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is built on intense, character-focused storytelling, both on film and on television. Along the same lines, it indicates that the same thing happens in the Star Wars universe. Thus, it invites us to expect stories that at their core are really stories about the familyregardless of its scope.

I think the success of the MCU is, despite all the incredible science fiction and concepts and all that stuff; in the end, success is built on the characters, their humanity, close conflicts, friendships and the family that we have in the MCU, ”explains the writer of the future Star Wars film. And I think Star Wars, at its best, is a story about family.. Han, Luke, and Leia were a family; you love seeing them together and you hate when they break up. They are great characters. Thats nothing new. I’m not going to leave anyone speechless with that headline, but that’s what I like the most.

In this interview, he says again that the project is still in its early stages. Consequently, there is nothing I can say, without forgetting all the secrecy that we can expect around the project:

It’s too early for [Star Wars]. That’s probably the least I can say, unfortunately, ”he explains about the current state of the film. What Kevin Feige has in common with Dan Harmon and Sam Raimi is an absolute collaborative spirit and a notable lack of ego considering what he has accomplished. Kevin is a great listener. He wants to listen to your ideas, understand how you could do something, and then help you improve it. Beyond all that, he’s just a cool guy.

At the moment there are no more details about the film, neither protagonists nor dates.

Via information | GQ