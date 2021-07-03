Kevin Feige talks about the possibility of working with Scarlett Johansson after Black Widow – .

After the premiere of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, despite having met the expectations of fans of the franchise, there were many comments against how the character of Natasha Romanoff ended that, although its conclusion would be fundamental for the climax and denouement of the story, many considered that he didn’t get the farewell he deserved like Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark did.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

In the midst of several debates where her ending is spoken of as something she would have liked, more discreet and with less melodrama, her own movie arrives. It is true that his solo film had been in development for a few years and was constantly delayed, but now that its premiere is around the corner, there have been comments that this will be the ideal closure for Black Widow – 89%, where the public can learn more about her and where she comes from.

Scarlett Johansson has been an important part of the MCU cast, having appearances since Iron Man 2 – 72%, Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 89%, Captain America: Civil War – 90% and all Avengers team meetings. Although this new movie is set before Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame, shows part of the character’s adventures separated from the team, at a key moment where her past haunts her.

Keep reading: Black Widow: the director thinks a sequel without Scarlett Johansson is possible

It is well known that this is Johansson’s last film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that does not mean that it will not be involved in the future. During an interview with ET Online, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, spoke about the work that the actress had in this film as a producer beyond being the protagonist, ensuring that her work had a lot to do with the selection of the director (Cate Shortland) until the end of production.

Marvel is always about new beginnings and Scarlett Johansson is an amazing partner for us. She was the producer of this movie. She was the one who brought us our amazing director, Cate Shortland, and I’m excited to continue working with her in any way possible if we are that lucky.

On the other hand, Feige also spoke about Florence Pugh’s acting work and the impact it will have within the MCU, as she will be the one who takes the place of Black Widow in the franchise and, it has been presumed, will have an important connection with the series of Jeremy Renner, Hawkeye.

Continue with: Black Widow: review causes outrage for sexualizing Scarlett Johansson

Yelena is a character that we have wanted to bring into the universe for many, many years. And Florence Pugh is a spectacular actress. Shortly after we hired her, she was nominated for an Academy Award. [por Mujercitas de 2019].

Before being part of one of the most commercial film franchises that exist today, Florence gave much to talk about for her incomparable performance as the protagonist of the horror film Midsommar: Terror Does not Wait for the Night – 98%, where it was directed by Ari Aster. The same Scarlett Johansson He hasn’t stopped praising his work since the press tour began digitally. The also actress of Story of a Marriage – 98% told Comic Book that they were satisfied with their work at Marvel Studios, and happy with their latest movie.