Kevin Feige suggests that Black Widow could return to the MCU at some point – Tomatazos

Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow’s (Scarlett Johansson) journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ended in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, and upcoming solo movie Black Widow – 87%, it’s a prequel. Everything indicates that the superheroine will no longer be in future installments, but Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer is not so sure.

We know that in the world of comics, rarely a character dies permanently, there will always be a way to bring him back with a thousand and one resources (flashbacks, clones, time travel, multiverse …), and although until ago Little had the Marvel Studios films kept away from these types of resources, things are about to change

Thanks to Loki – 96% and future films Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we know that the multiverse is coming to the franchise, so the possibilities are almost endless, including the return of Natasha Romanoff. This was what he said Kevin Feige in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter when asked about it:

Maybe there will be more to come [es la respuesta] that the comics have taught us. Anything could be the answer to that question.

The declaration of Feige it is very ambiguous, as your answers tend to be when asked about controversial topics. On this occasion, however, there is good reason to think that we will have Natasha back one day thanks to the introduction of the multiverse. Only that remains to be seen if Scarlett Johansson is willing to do so.

In the past, actors have declared that their departure from a franchise is final, and a few years later they return to the delight of fans; the most recent case is that of Chris Evans, who retired from the role of Captain America in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, but earlier this year it was reported in several US media that it will return, however, the rumor has not been confirmed.

In a previous interview with ET Online, Kevin Feige had already expressed an interest in working with Scarlett Johansson, these were his words:

Marvel is always about new beginnings and Scarlett Johansson is an amazing partner for us. She was the producer of this movie. She was the one who brought us our amazing director, Cate Shortland, and I’m excited to continue working with her in any way possible if we are that lucky.

Black widow It opens tomorrow in theaters and on Disney Plus premium service, after a delay of more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In this movie, prequel to Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, we will see several characters that were part of Natasha’s past when she lived in Russia. New actors joining the franchise include David Harbor, Rachel Weisz, and Florence Pugh.

After Black widow We will be able to enjoy Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the first Marvel Studios film focused on a Chinese superhero and with a mainly Asian cast. Although there weren’t many expectations, the latest trailer showed Wong fighting Abomination and fans were ecstatic. A little later, Eternals will hit theaters, directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, which features a cast of Hollywood stars.

Finally, Marvel will close the year with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which in addition to having Doctor Strange as an important character in the plot, will bring back two villains from the past, Doctor Octopus and Electro, played by Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx respectively. There are rumors that we will also see the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, but it has not been confirmed yet.

