Kevin Feige says there could be more Black Widow-style prequels – Tomatazos

Now that Black Widow is close to being released, details about the timeline in which the story takes place have begun to emerge that will undoubtedly set a tone in the narrative of the films. Since Iron Man – El Hombre de Hierro – was released 93% all films have followed a chronological order, except for Captain America: The First Avenger – 79% and Captain Marvel – 60% in which the protagonists’ origin stories were told in the early 1940s and 1990s respectively.

Once each one had their official presentation, he continued with what happened in the following films to maintain the connections between stories, something that has become a particular hallmark of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the case of the film starring Scarlett Johansson, it is not an origin story as such, especially since her first appearance was in Iron Man 2 – 72% and part of his beginnings in The Avengers was known – 92%.

Black widow will take place after the events of Captain America: Civil War – 90% and before Avengers: Infinity War – 79%; there the public will be able to know part of Natasha Romanoff’s life outside the Avengers team, also, let us remember that at that moment both she and Steve Rogers become fugitives after having saved the Winter Soldier. On the other hand, this movie works to give closure to the character and it will be the last time she is seen in the MCU due to her dying in Avengers: Endgame 95% to get the soul gem.

Although this film would mean a step back in the timeline, it continues to respect everything that has already happened, but will it be that from now on they seek to jump backwards like this to tell something new? During the film’s press conference (via Comic Book), Kevin Feige assured that they would be considering making more prequels of this style as long as it respects and justifies what has already been chronologically marked.

Certainly, this movie and this story is a particular case for Natasha. But the notion of exploring the MCU’s past, present, and future is certainly on the cards of all of our characters. This particular story of this particular cast is very personal, very specific to Natasha.

Scarlett Johansson, who in addition to being the protagonist is the producer of the film that suffered several delays, commented that it was not easy to tell this story without damaging any element of the previous tapes. Although it is an opportunity to get to know better who was a fundamental part of most of the films, it will also introduce other characters who will return to future MCU productions, such as Florence Pugh, whose character takes the place of the Widow. Black in the comics.

Here’s what Johansson told Total Film about what it was like to tell this story:

It gave us the opportunity to show it [a Black Widow] really when he’s a little off his game, you know? Therefore, everything was possible. You’re trying to map all of this … which is actually extremely stressful because there are no guidelines.

Finally, the protagonist filled her stage partner with praise, assuring that she had a great future inside and outside the MCU, something that was quite clear from her performance in Midsommar: Terror Doesn’t Wait for Night – 98%, where she herself becomes a bomb of emotions.

